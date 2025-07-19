Southeastern graduate crowned Clark County Fair Queen

“It’s something that I’ve wanted since I was really little and I’ve ways looked up to the fair queens. It was just something that I’ve always wanted to do so I could be somebody that others could look up to me for and just be a positive role model to everyone at the fair and everything that the fair stands for,” she told the News-Sun.

While in high school, Corbitt was active in varsity volleyball, basketball, FFA, National Honor Society and student council. She has participated in the fair for 10 years as a member of Crafty Critters 4-H Club and Southeastern FFA.

Corbitt will attend Ohio State University in the fall to study agriculture communications. She will receive a $500 scholarship for winning the contest.

As for next steps, Corbitt said she’ll continue her part in the fair with her animals, then start going to shows and events to “represent everything that the fair stands for.”

A three-judge panel included former horse congress queen Terry McKie, former fair queen Heidi Edwards, and county commissioner and former health commissioner Charles Patterson. WHIO-TV Reporter Gabrielle Enright emceed the event.

The judges selected this year’s fair queen based on poise, personality, communication skills, responsiveness to questions, and participation in school, community and fair activities.

The other six candidates included Maila Snyder, senior at Northwestern High School; Kaylee Smith, recent Greenon High School graduate; Katie Howell, senior at Northwestern High School; Gabrielle Halderman, senior at Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center/Greenon High School; Alison Shaner, recent Northeastern High School graduate; and Gabrianna Juergens, recent Northwestern High School graduate.

The candidates each participated in a 10-minute interview before the contest and answered several questions during the contest. The winner and two runners-up received scholarships.

The final four candidates were Snyder, Smith, Juergens and Corbitt.

Snyder is active in FFA, student council, cheerleading and golf, and she has been participating at the fair for eight years as a member of the Old School 4-H Club and Northwestern FFA.

Smith will attend the University of Findlay in the fall to study animal science with an emphasis on pre-veterinary medicine. In school, she was active in student council, FFA, varsity soccer, and has participated in the fair for 10 years as a member of Young at Heart 4-H Club and Greenon FFA.

Juergens will attend Ohio Northern University in the fall to double major in finance and accounting while playing lacrosse. In school, she was a member of student council, varsity soccer, cheerleading, and had been a member of the Barn Busters 4-H Club for eight years.

The first runner up to receive a $300 scholarship was Snyder and the second runner up to receive a $200 scholarship was Juergens.

The fair, which runs through Friday, has safety measures this year such as metal detectors at the entrance, surveillance drones and closing early on the last day.

Events include the sea lions shows, Puppy Pals Live!, One Wheel Wonder show, wood carvers, antique tractor show, fair queen contest, Golden Wedding and live music from performers including Kate Hasting, Wyatt McCubbin and the Sensational Soul Brothers.

General admission tickets are $8. Children five years and under are free. A one-day pass is $10. On the fair’s last day on Friday, ticket sales will stop at 6:01 p.m. despite the 10 p.m. closure time. Anyone attending events after 6 p.m. that day must have purchased their tickets before the booth closes.