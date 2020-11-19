Springboro schools to give substitutes pay raise

Some Springboro substitute school teachers are getting a raise next week.
On Nov. 25, the daily pay rate will be increased from $90 to $100.
Superintendent Larry Hook said the district needed for more substitutes and recognized the added challenges faced by school districts looking for substitutes during the pandemic.
“We know this year is certainly bringing more challenges for a lot of districts, as it relates to staffing,” said Superintendent Larry Hook in a press release.
“Our Board of Education recognizes the need for high-quality substitutes in our district, and we’re hopeful that increasing the rate will help attract more subs looking to be a part of Springboro Schools.”
The raise will leave the district among those paying the second highest pay rate for substitute teachers in Warren County, according to the press release. Mason is one of two districts paying substitutes $125, according to Scott Marshall, the district communications coordinator.
Substitutes who have the same assignment for 21-60 consecutive days will still receive $100 per day. Long-term substitutes who have the same assignment for more than 60 consecutive days will still be paid $190 per day.
“We’re competing with a lot of other employers right now. We’re hoping a little bit more per hour might make someone’s decision that much easier in terms of joining our district, and working together to help educate such great students,” Hook said.
For more information, email kblack@springboro.org, call 937-748-3960, ext. 2040 or visit www.springboro.org/HumanResources.aspx.