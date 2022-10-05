Springfield man faces charge in crash that left 1 girl dead, 1 injured

Conley attended Wednesday’s Clark County Commission meeting to discuss what steps the family can take moving forward and the impact of their loss.

The mother said her family would like to see felony charges pursued, and she voiced distress over charges not being filed regarding Fritschie being hit and injured.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) was called to Crabill Road near Pitchin Road in Green Twp. around 8:45 p.m. on May 10 on the report of two pedestrians being hit by a car, according to the Patrol’s investigation report filed in the Clark County Municipal Court.

Pierson was driving a 2007 white Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound on Crabill Road. The girls were walking along the east side of the roadway with a small dog when the car hit them. All were “set into motion” when hit by the car, which stopped in the roadway after heavy braking, according to the report.

Pierson told troopers that he first saw the two girls and their dog while at a nearby stop sign, where he made a right turn and glanced away for a second and then found the girls were in his path “a couple of feet from the shoulder,” according to his traffic crash statement.

No initial heavy braking was observed by investigators, and no traffic was coming in the opposite direction, according to the OSHP report.

Witnesses told troopers they saw the car swerve to the right toward the girls, who stopped during their dog walk to look at cows on the side of the road. They also reported that Pierson got out of his vehicle after coming to a stop and told people in the area that he didn’t know what happened, as he was on his phone, according to the report.

Alcohol was not found to be a factor in the crash, according to the report.

Conley was a homeschooled student who lived in the Southeastern Local School District, the district confirmed.

Pierson was not listed as an inmate of Clark County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon. A warrant for the man was active as of Wednesday.