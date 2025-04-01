Springfield man indicted for murder in death of niece

Updated 16 minutes ago
A Clark County grand jury on Tuesday indicted a Springfield man for the February murder of his 22-year-old niece.

Raymond Scott, 27, faces three counts of murder, as well as aggravated murder, felonious assault, aggravated burglary and strangulation for the Feb. 15 death of his niece, Kaleena Bentley, in the 1000 block of Jasper Street, just off Lagonda Avenue in northeast Springfield.

The charges came from a direct indictment.

Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll said a guest of the home called 911 Feb. 15 about an unresponsive female.

According to a police incident report, Bentley was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

A preliminary autopsy found signs of internal and external blunt force trauma, as well as strangulation. A final autopsy report lists strangulation as the cause of death, according to Springfield police.

Scott was identified as a suspect from video footage collected from nearby residences that showed the front and back door of the Jasper Street home.

Scott is in the Clark County Jail on unrelated charges.

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts, government and more in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.