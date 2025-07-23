Springfield police investigating fatal shooting

Springfield police responded to a report of a shooting and an unknown dispute on Wednesday afternoon at around 3:45 p.m. in the 100 block of E. Cecil Street, according to police. The scene was between Fountain Avenue and Limestone Street.

“When they arrived, they found a female victim, and it appears to be a homicide at this time,” Elliott said. The woman found dead at the scene was not identified at this time.

Officers and detectives are speaking with a person of interest, according to Elliott, who said it was still an active investigation and fluid scene.

Springfield police are still determining the exact location of where the alleged dispute took place, as well as what led up to the incident.

“Still a very active investigation, but we are planning on releasing additional information when we’re able to,” Elliott said.