Springfield school board votes to consolidate School of Innovation with the high school

“Unfortunately, the issue is that we need to act now to allow people to have time to respond. That’s staff members affected, it’s students and their families,” Callan said.

“This is one of the most difficult decisions that board members have to face, is when money goes away, how do you respond? That is the issue facing us today. I take absolutely no pleasure in having to deal with this issue, but it’s one that we need to deal with now. We can’t wait because it will impact our financial stability going forward.”

The district announced the closure of SOI and consolidation in November 2025, in which 100 impacted students will transition to the high school.

Board members also approved a resolution for phase one of the multi-year budget reduction plan for the district, also by a 4-1 vote. All members voted the same way as above.

“Nobody takes any place in having to cut when funding dries up. That’s the reality of what we’re facing today. If you want to have an impact, you need to contact your legislators and complain that they’re not meeting their obligations to provide funding for public education,” Callan said.