dayton-daily-news logo
X

Springfield shooting leaves man dead

News
16 minutes ago

One man was shot and killed on Springfield’s east side Sunday night.

The shooting happened about 9 p.m. in the 100 block of Willis Avenue, which runs north and south off East High Street.

A large presence of Springfield police officers was at the scene as of about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, and the small street was closed. Detectives and the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office arrived.

Video from a neighboring house showed 10 police cruisers on the street with fire and EMS units also there.

A neighbor said he heard three shots fired, and a car fled the scene after.

In Other News
1
Pike County murder trial postponed due to evidentiary issues
2
Bass Pro Shops coming to Streets of West Chester
3
Zoo adds giant Fiona the Hippo nutcracker display for Festival of...
4
Exclusive: Costco official talks about new, larger store in Liberty...
5
Springfield marks start of national tour for ‘The Illusionists - Magic...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top