Springfield shooting leaves man dead

One man was shot and killed on Springfield’s east side Sunday night.
The shooting happened about 9 p.m. in the 100 block of Willis Avenue, which runs north and south off East High Street.
A large presence of Springfield police officers was at the scene as of about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, and the small street was closed. Detectives and the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office arrived.
Video from a neighboring house showed 10 police cruisers on the street with fire and EMS units also there.
A neighbor said he heard three shots fired, and a car fled the scene after.
