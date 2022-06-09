Springfield Summer Arts Festival still on despite tornado damage

Paul McCartney tribute group The McCartney Years will perform at 8 p.m. in Veterans Park. There was no damage to the park from the storm, and several chairs were already set up earlier today in preparation for the performance, said Arts Council Executive Director Tim Rowe.

Explore Springfield Summer Arts Festival Kicks off this week

“Fortunately, there was only rain down here,” he said. “Come down, the weather’s looking great for the weekend.”