Springfield teen gets 18 years to life for murder of own mother

A relative found Brown’s mother, Tiffany Higgins, shot multiple times in the head in her home in the 800 block of South Center Street and called 911 at 2:39 p.m. March 17, 2024.

Higgins was 38 at the time and her son — the only other person in the home during the shooting, according to police — was 16.

A relative found Higgins after she had been unable to reach her. Brown was missing from the home, and a day later he allegedly stole a family member’s car from New Carlisle Pike and led the Ohio State Highway Patrol on a chase into the city before crashing. He was taken into custody and adjudicated in Clark County Juvenile Court on a failure to comply charge.

Brown was bound over to adult court and indicted in May on one charge of aggravated murder, three counts of murder, one count of felonious assault and one aggravated robbery charge following the conclusion of the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office investigation.

Multiple Springfield area schools closed March 18 last year, the Monday after the shooting, after police learned a “person of interest” had threatened “to shoot unknown individuals at an undisclosed school,” according to police.