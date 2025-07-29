Breaking: UD’s Greater West Dayton Business Incubator selects Cornerstone home

Springfield teen gets 18 years to life for murder of own mother

ajc.com

News
By
22 minutes ago
X

A 17-year-old from Springfield will serve 18 years to life in prison for the shooting death of his mother on St. Patrick’s Day last year.

Lamont A. Brown Jr. pleaded guilty to one charge of murder with a firearm specification on July 21. He was sentenced 15 years to life on the murder charge with three years to follow on the specification.

A relative found Brown’s mother, Tiffany Higgins, shot multiple times in the head in her home in the 800 block of South Center Street and called 911 at 2:39 p.m. March 17, 2024.

Higgins was 38 at the time and her son — the only other person in the home during the shooting, according to police — was 16.

A relative found Higgins after she had been unable to reach her. Brown was missing from the home, and a day later he allegedly stole a family member’s car from New Carlisle Pike and led the Ohio State Highway Patrol on a chase into the city before crashing. He was taken into custody and adjudicated in Clark County Juvenile Court on a failure to comply charge.

Brown was bound over to adult court and indicted in May on one charge of aggravated murder, three counts of murder, one count of felonious assault and one aggravated robbery charge following the conclusion of the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office investigation.

Multiple Springfield area schools closed March 18 last year, the Monday after the shooting, after police learned a “person of interest” had threatened “to shoot unknown individuals at an undisclosed school,” according to police.

In Other News
1
Cleveland-Cliffs turns back on $500M federal grant to upgrade...
2
Fairfield gas station shooting details still to be released: What we...
3
Hamilton’s new school superintendent ready to return pride to district
4
Champion Windows in Sharonville to add nearly 600 jobs
5
Hagen Center brings summer internship program to a close at the...

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts, government and more in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.