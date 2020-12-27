Statuesque 2-story nestled on park-like property

The brick driveway circles the front yard and leads to an arched portico. The drive ends at the three-car garage. A stone walkway wraps round from the driveway to the backyard sun patio. A circular paver patio is shaded by trees and has an elevated view of the tree-lined, rolling back yard. A large, covered porch stretches across the back of the house overlooking the park-like views.

Inside, the formal entry opens into a spacious foyer. Oak flooring fills the foyer and continues into the formal living room to the left and the formal dining room to the right. Spindles accent the formal staircase that leads up to the second level. Wainscoting accents the stairwell and the foyer.

A gas fireplace is the focal point in the living room which has several windows filling the room with natural light. French doors open to the rear covered porch.

Wainscoting accents the dining room; a crystal chandelier adds elegance. A door opens from the dining room out to the front portico and a swinging door opens into the kitchen.

A wraparound peninsula counter provides breakfast bar seating and workspace in the kitchen. A hood vent hangs above the gas cooktop. Solid-surface countertops wrap around appliances and under a picture window. Light cherry cabinets surround wall ovens and provide plenty of storage. Additional storage is available within two pantry closets. Access to a hidden back staircase to the second level and access to the three-car garage is from the kitchen.

A back hallway connects the kitchen to the living room and provides access to a study and a bar sitting area. The study has a wall of knotty-pine cabinetry with glass doors and display cases. The wood accents continue with the hardwood floor, crown molding and window treatments. The built-in bar has a wood countertop and mini appliance nooks. Patio doors open out to the rear covered deck.

Upstairs, a wide hallway leads to four bedrooms and three full baths. At the end of the hallway, an arched doorway opens out to a balcony porch accented by a wrought-iron railing. The main bedroom has space for a sitting area and frosted French doors opens into a divided updated bath. The space is divided into a dressing area with a full wall of built-in cabinetry and drawers. The bath has a walk-in shower with glass-tile surround and glass doors, an elevated double sink vanity and ceramic tile flooring.

A hallway leads to two bedrooms and a full bath. The two bedrooms connect and have separate hallway entrances. The bath features a tub/shower and single-sink vanity. The third bedroom has a private bath.

From the hallway, a door opens to a hidden stairwell that leads up to a large multipurpose room. The space is usable and has served as a playroom.

A door from the bar area opens to the basement stairwell. The basement has been finished into a recreation room, large enough for two pool tables. The area around the open staircase has a storage nook and space for exercise equipment. The other half of the basement is unfinished, offering storage and laundry hook-ups. The staircase from the kitchen leads down to the laundry area.

OAKWOOD

Price: $769,000

No Open House

Highlights: About 4,500 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, gas fireplace, study, hardwood floors, recreation room, third-floor playroom, updated bath, wet bar, two staircases, 3-car garage, covered porch, sun patio, paver-brick driveway

Directions: Far Hills to west on Peach Orchard to left on Ridgeway Road

For more information:

Jeanne Glennon and Felix McGinnis

Coldwell Banker Heritage

937-409-7021 or 937-602-5976

www.2425Ridgeway.com