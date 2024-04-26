Steel company celebrates its plant opening in Middletown

A ribbon-cutting celebration this week marked a California steel company’s opening of a location in Middletown.

Fry Steel has been a materials supplier for industries including commercial aerospace, space exploration and defense and medical for 75 years from one facility in Santa Fe Springs, Calif.

In September, Fry opened a second location, this one on Hook Drive, marking a “strategic move (to) greatly increase Fry Steel’s national footprint, enabling them to reach an even wider audience and provide even faster service, but it’s also a notable investment to the local community” according to a press release,

The new location brought more than 25 new Jobs to the Middletown area.

On Thursday, company and city leaders gathered for the official ribbon cutting and tour of the facility. Tours were also conducted for the massive transformation of the 100,000 square foot facility.

