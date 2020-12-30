Subject on bike caught on video near Troy shed fire; investigators seek information

Investigators are asking for anyone with information on a Troy shed fire to step forward after video surveillance showed a subject on a bike in the area shortly before the shed caught fire.
The fire was first reported Tuesday just after 3 a.m. in the 500 block of North County Road 25A, according to Miami County Sheriff’s Office records.
No injuries were reported, but the shed is a total loss.
Because the shed does not have electricity and there were no electrical storms that morning, the fire is being investigated as an arson, said Sheriff Dave Duchak.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Jim Wysong at 937-440-3965 ext. 3993. Anonymous tips can be left on the sheriff’s office website at www.miamicountyohio.gov/sheriff.
