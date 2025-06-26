Thousands to attend this year’s Summer Music Games: What to expect

Contest Director Bruce Brown, who directs the competition with his wife, Sara, said the event will highlight a handful of World Class drum and bugle corps.

It’s a family affair for the couple. Bruce Brown said he calls his three granddaughters “assistant contest directors.”

“It’s interesting this year, because our show has been shifted to a later date, and that allows corps from a different distance to travel,” he said. “For example, we rarely get corps like Santa Clara Vanguard from Santa Clara, California We also have River City Rhythm from Anoka, Minnesota coming. So, it’s a treat to have both of them with us this year as part of the line-up.”

The competition features a diverse group of more than 1,200 youth from around the world who will come together to display their talents and compete as a part of a summer tour. Students in World Class corps are primarily college-age with some high school involvement, ranging in age from 16 to 21.

“Our ticket sales are going at a rate even faster than last year, which was a sell-out crowd. So, our drum corps fans are excited,” Bruce Brown said.

Funds raised from the event go to the Fairfield Tempo Club, which supports the school’s music programs with musical instruments, musical arrangements, equipment and uniforms.

Brown said each drum and bugle corps is comprised of up to 165 brass, color guard and percussionists that will give spectators an amazing display of athleticism, artistry and outstanding musical performances. Eight corps will perform at the competition in Mason. Judges from across the country will judge the competition.

“There will be some performance on that night, where you will go home either tapping your foot or humming a tune in your head that you heard on the field. You’ll feel the beat of the music in your chest, and you’ll hear the high notes. As we say, it’s a spectacle of sight and sound,” Brown said. “Come out and experience drum corps goose bumps.”

Participants in U.S.-based drum and bugle corps hail from more than 15 countries. The Summer Music Games tour includes more than 110 events throughout North America. Total attendance at the tour events is expected to exceed 350,000 guests.

Fans from California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia have previously attended here.

Summer Music Games in Cincinnati is hosted by Fairfield High School Marching Band, which will perform the National Anthem at the start of the event. After the performance, the student musicians will have the opportunity to watch the show or volunteer at the event.

More than 5,000 attendees are expected at the event, including about 1,200 performers. More than 80 volunteers help to run the event, including students, parents, and community members.

MORE DETAILS

Summer Music Games in Cincinnati, Drum Corps International competition at 7 p.m., July 28. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. at Dwire Field at Atrium Stadium at Mason High School, 6100 S. Mason Montgomery Road in Mason. Visit www.drumcorpsshow.com for more info. and to purchase tickets. Rain or shine event.

The participating line-up of corps includes: