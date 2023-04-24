SunCoke, Cleveland-Cliffs agree to 12-year extension of Indiana Harbor cokemaking contract

SunCoke Energy Inc. and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. have extended an existing contract under which SunCoke will provide 122 million tons of metallurgical coke every year to Cleveland-Cliffs from its Indiana Harbor cokemaking facility in East Chicago, Ind.
The extension is for 12 years, states a news release from SunCoke.
“This contract renewal affirms the long-term partnership of SunCoke and Cleveland-Cliffs,” said Mike Rippey, CEO of SunCoke. “We are pleased to continue supplying coke from our Indiana Harbor facility to the largest blast furnace in North America.”
“Extending this contract positions Indiana Harbor well for the future,” added Katherine Gates, President of SunCoke.
The plant is SunCoke Energy’s largest U.S. facility and launched in 1998.
Locally, SunCoke has a coke processing plant at 3353 Yankee Road, Middletown. It processes raw materials to serve steel and power customers, including Cleveland-Cliffs Middletown Works at 1801 Crawford St.
SunCoke will release its first quarter 2023 financial results May 4.
About the Author