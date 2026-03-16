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Suspect arrested in shooting death of 49-year-old Middletown man

Police arrested a man connected to the shooting death of a 49-year-old Middletown man. FILE

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police arrested a man connected to the shooting death of a 49-year-old Middletown man. FILE
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A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the Feb. 22 shooting death of a Middletown man.

Jumarion L. Jones of Middletown was arrested March 13 in the 3900 block of Long Lane on a murder warrant out of Middletown Municipal Court, according to Middletown police.

Jumarion L. Jones, 21, of Middletown was arrested Friday, March 13, 2026 on a murder charge out of Middletown Municipal Court in connection with the Feb. 22 shooting death of Christopher Bullock. CONTRIBUTED/MIDDLETOWN DIVISION OF POLICE

Credit: Contributed

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Credit: Contributed

The first-degree felony murder charge stems from the Feb. 22 shooting death of Christopher Bullock, 49.

The shooting occurred just before noon in the 2100 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

Explore49-year-old man is victim of fatal Middletown shooting

Officers found two victims at the Roosevelt Avenue home suffering from gunshot wounds when they responded. Bullock was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other gunshot victim, a 45-year-old woman, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

It is not known if Jones knew Bullock, according to Middletown police. Police could not comment on whether the shooting was targeted or random.

An initial criminal complaint filed in Middletown Municipal Court states a firearm located at the scene was determined to be the murder weapon. DNA collected from the weapon led police to Jones. Camera footage also puts Jones at the scene around the time of the homicide, according to the complaint.

The shooting remains under investigation, and any anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Det. Kristi Hughes at 513-425-7733, via email at kristi.hughes@cityofmiddletown.org or to contact the dispatch center at 513-425-7701.

ExplorePHOTOS: 1 dead, 1 injured after Middletown shooting
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About the Author

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Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.