Suspect arrested in shooting death of 49-year-old Middletown man

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

The first-degree felony murder charge stems from the Feb. 22 shooting death of Christopher Bullock, 49.

The shooting occurred just before noon in the 2100 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

Officers found two victims at the Roosevelt Avenue home suffering from gunshot wounds when they responded. Bullock was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other gunshot victim, a 45-year-old woman, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

It is not known if Jones knew Bullock, according to Middletown police. Police could not comment on whether the shooting was targeted or random.

An initial criminal complaint filed in Middletown Municipal Court states a firearm located at the scene was determined to be the murder weapon. DNA collected from the weapon led police to Jones. Camera footage also puts Jones at the scene around the time of the homicide, according to the complaint.

The shooting remains under investigation, and any anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Det. Kristi Hughes at 513-425-7733, via email at kristi.hughes@cityofmiddletown.org or to contact the dispatch center at 513-425-7701.