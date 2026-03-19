Suspect in shooting death of Middletown man indicted on 7 counts

1 count of aggravated murder, an unclassified felony

2 counts of murder with brandished firearm classifications, both unclassified felonies

4 counts of felonious assault with serious physical harm and deadly weapon classifications, all second-degree felonies

Jones was arrested March 13 by Middletown police in the 3900 block of Long Lane on a murder warrant out of Middletown Municipal Court.

Charges stem from the Feb. 22 shooting death of Christopher Bullock, 49, of Middletown and the shooting of another victim, a 45-year-old woman, who did not die from her injuries.

Jones will be in a Butler County courtroom March 24 for an arraignment hearing.

What happened?

The shooting occurred just before noon Feb. 22 in the 2100 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

Officers found two victims at the Roosevelt Avenue home suffering from gunshot wounds when they responded. Bullock was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other gunshot victim, a 45-year-old woman, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

It is not known if Jones knew Bullock, according to Middletown police. Police could not comment on whether the shooting was targeted or random.

A criminal complaint filed in Middletown Municipal Court states a firearm located at the scene was determined to be the murder weapon. DNA collected from the weapon led police to Jones. Camera footage also puts Jones at the scene around the time of the homicide, according to the complaint.

The shooting remains under investigation, and any anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Det. Kristi Hughes at 513-425-7733, via email at kristi.hughes@cityofmiddletown.org or to contact the dispatch center at 513-425-7701.