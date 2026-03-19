Suspect in shooting death of Middletown man indicted on 7 counts

Jumarion Jones, 21, of Middletown has been indicted on seven felonies by a Butler County grand jury. Charges stem from the Feb. 22 shooting death of 49-year-old Christopher Bullock. Jones appeared in Middletown Municipal Court Monday, March 16, 2026 for an arraignment hearing. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Jumarion Jones, 21, of Middletown has been indicted on seven felonies by a Butler County grand jury. Charges stem from the Feb. 22 shooting death of 49-year-old Christopher Bullock. Jones appeared in Middletown Municipal Court Monday, March 16, 2026 for an arraignment hearing. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
News
By
1 hour ago
X

A suspect in the Feb. 22 shooting death of a Middletown man has been indicted by a Butler County grand jury on seven felony counts, including aggravated murder.

Jamarion L. Jones, 21, of Middletown is facing:

  • 1 count of aggravated murder, an unclassified felony
  • 2 counts of murder with brandished firearm classifications, both unclassified felonies
  • 4 counts of felonious assault with serious physical harm and deadly weapon classifications, all second-degree felonies

Jones was arrested March 13 by Middletown police in the 3900 block of Long Lane on a murder warrant out of Middletown Municipal Court.

Charges stem from the Feb. 22 shooting death of Christopher Bullock, 49, of Middletown and the shooting of another victim, a 45-year-old woman, who did not die from her injuries.

Jones will be in a Butler County courtroom March 24 for an arraignment hearing.

Explore49-year-old man is victim of fatal Middletown shooting

What happened?

The shooting occurred just before noon Feb. 22 in the 2100 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

Officers found two victims at the Roosevelt Avenue home suffering from gunshot wounds when they responded. Bullock was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other gunshot victim, a 45-year-old woman, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

It is not known if Jones knew Bullock, according to Middletown police. Police could not comment on whether the shooting was targeted or random.

A criminal complaint filed in Middletown Municipal Court states a firearm located at the scene was determined to be the murder weapon. DNA collected from the weapon led police to Jones. Camera footage also puts Jones at the scene around the time of the homicide, according to the complaint.

The shooting remains under investigation, and any anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Det. Kristi Hughes at 513-425-7733, via email at kristi.hughes@cityofmiddletown.org or to contact the dispatch center at 513-425-7701.

ExplorePHOTOS: 1 dead, 1 injured after Middletown shooting
In Other News
1
Garver Family Farm Market wins zoning appeal, keeps agricultural...
2
Large fire at Springfield recycling facility could be seen for miles
3
Miami University swimmers in suits at First Four basketball game are...
4
Haitians under TPS urged not to drive with expired driver’s license
5
Springfield’s Cecil & Lime to become The Grand Piano at future New...

About the Author

Follow Bryn Dippold on facebook

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.