Suspect in Warren County arrested after several hours long standoff

The sheriff’s office said they attempted to contact him, but he refused to come out of the residence.

The sheriff’s office said The Ohio Adult Parole Authority informed them that the suspect’s ankle monitor was showing him to be at the residence, and the monitor had been tampered with.

The Warren County Tactical Response was requested to assist with the apprehension.

After several hours of the suspect refusing to cooperate, the tactical team made entry into the residence and took him into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

Additional charges of inducing panic, burglary, unlawful restraint and disrupting public services are being filed.

This incident is connected to Saturday’s situation of where an emergency IPAWS alert by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office about an active threat intended for Deerfield Twp. only, was sent out to people in other areas and did not relay the entire message.

The sheriff’s office said the error likely came from a technical malfunction, and is being investigated by local, state and federal partners.