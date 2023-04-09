SUV crashes into Butler County fire station

A white SUV crashed into a fire station in St. Clair Twp. early Sunday morning.
Crews arrived on scene around 4:30 a.m. on reports of a crash into the fire station at 3900 Hamilton Trenton Road, according to the Butler County Sheriff dispatch.
The fire station sustained moderate to severe structure damage, a Facebook post by the St. Clair Twp. Fire Department said this morning.
The post said the building was being secured and boarded up.
No one was injured. One fire department vehicle sustained very minor damage from the crash.
The crash is under investigation.
