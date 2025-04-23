Talawanda student killed in Oxford house fire

Butler County dispatch received a dozen 911 calls, including from a person inside the house.
A Talawanda High School senior was killed in an Oxford Twp. house fire Tuesday, according to the school district. Firefighters responded to the 4700 block of Booth Road just before 4:30 p.m. Officials said the house was a “total loss.” NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

A Talawanda High School senior was killed in an Oxford Twp. house fire Tuesday, according to the school district. Firefighters responded to the 4700 block of Booth Road just before 4:30 p.m. Officials said the house was a “total loss.” NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
News
By
Updated 1 hour ago
X

A Talawanda High School student was killed in an Oxford house fire Tuesday, according to the school district.

Oxford firefighters responded to the 4700 block of Booth Road just before 4:30 p.m. for a reported house fire. Officials described the home as a “hoarder” house, which made it harder for crews to search or enter. They also said the house was a “total loss.”

There were a dozen 911 calls about the house fire from neighbors and passersby, but one said he and his mother were inside the house.

Details of the fatal fire are still under investigation. The state’s fire marshal has been called to investigate.

The identity of the student killed in Tuesday’s fire has not been released, though the school district confirmed the person was a senior at Talawanda High School.

A Talawanda High School senior was killed in an Oxford Twp. house fire Tuesday, according to the school district. Firefighters responded to the 4700 block of Booth Road just before 4:30 p.m. Officials said the house was a “total loss.” NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

icon to expand image

Credit: Nick Graham

“The entire THS Family wishes to extend our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and classmates,” said Principal Scott Davie in a statement to the school community. “[S]uch a tragic loss affects us all. It is our hope that we can work together to meet the needs of our students throughout this difficult time.”

The school is asking parents and guardians be aware of their children’s feelings and emotions as death impacts everyone differently.

“Death at any time can cause many different feelings and have a profound effect on students,” Davie said. “It is important to talk with your child about their feelings of grief, even if it is difficult. The best way to help is to listen and be reassuring.”

The last fatal fire in Butler County was in December 2022 in West Chester Twp. when a 64-year-old man died in the hospital after being pulled out of a burning home, according to the Butler County coroner.

A 93-year-old woman died in a Turtlecreek Twp. house fire in Warren County in January 2023.

In January, Middletown called a home involved in a fire on Tytus Avenue an “extreme hoarding” situation that slowed firefighters’ entry.

ExploreClick here for Oxford area stories

VISIT JOURNAL-NEWS.COM FOR MORE

The Journal-News will continue to follow this story, and will have updated on this story at Journal-News.com

In Other News
1
West Chester police: 19-year-old arrested following pursuit, crash
2
VIDEO: Middletown Division of Fire submerges car in river for swift...
3
Third Eye produces special ale for National Pretzel Day
4
Work has started on new Texas Roadhouse in Hamilton
5
‘This doesn’t work’ - Auditors blast Ohio lawmakers’ property tax...

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.