Talawanda student killed in Oxford house fire

There were a dozen 911 calls about the house fire from neighbors and passersby, but one said he and his mother were inside the house.

Details of the fatal fire are still under investigation. The state’s fire marshal has been called to investigate.

The identity of the student killed in Tuesday’s fire has not been released, though the school district confirmed the person was a senior at Talawanda High School.

“The entire THS Family wishes to extend our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and classmates,” said Principal Scott Davie in a statement to the school community. “[S]uch a tragic loss affects us all. It is our hope that we can work together to meet the needs of our students throughout this difficult time.”

The school is asking parents and guardians be aware of their children’s feelings and emotions as death impacts everyone differently.

“Death at any time can cause many different feelings and have a profound effect on students,” Davie said. “It is important to talk with your child about their feelings of grief, even if it is difficult. The best way to help is to listen and be reassuring.”

The last fatal fire in Butler County was in December 2022 in West Chester Twp. when a 64-year-old man died in the hospital after being pulled out of a burning home, according to the Butler County coroner.

A 93-year-old woman died in a Turtlecreek Twp. house fire in Warren County in January 2023.

In January, Middletown called a home involved in a fire on Tytus Avenue an “extreme hoarding” situation that slowed firefighters’ entry.

