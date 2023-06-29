Taylor Swift frenzy in Cincy begins: People were in line for merch before dawn

Her name has been everywhere in our region for the past several weeks: Pop music superstar Taylor Swift will be at Paycor Stadium on Friday and Saturday entertaining sold-out crowds. Even the coast guard is preparing for a crowd as many are expected to be in boats on the Ohio River near the stadium during the shows.

While some have been annoyed at the huge amount of media coverage Swift’s “The Eras Tour” stop in Cincinnati is getting, there’s good reason: The estimated economic boon to the city is $92 million. It’s a huge deal.

WATCH: ERAS TOUR SETUP AT PAYCOR STADIUM | FROM WCPO

Some of that spending started when the singer’s merchandise truck rolled into town on Wednesday. By this morning, the media was covering the long line of fans camped out near the truck to be some of the first to make purchases.

The trailer is parked on Race Street, south of Freedom Way, and opens at 10 a.m. today. It closes at 7 p.m., but on Friday and Saturday it opens at noon and stays open through the concerts.

It is typical for the star’s merch trailer to arrive ahead of the shows.

Cox First Media content partner WCPO-9 reports that in Las Vegas, so many fans went to the early merch day ahead of her stop there, Allegiant Stadium had to cut off the line three hours early. In Nashville, hundreds lined up as early as 2:30 a.m.

TAYGATING IN CINCY

The Banks, which is book-ended by Paycor Stadium and Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati, has transformed into Taylor Swift central. The superstar’s visit is a money maker for the local businesses selling Swift-themed drinks and other items throughout the tour stop. Along The Banks will be a hair-braiding station, glitter makeup station, friendship-bracelet making and more. The activities have been dubbed “Taygate” and will happen noon to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

SPACE IS TIGHT

Aside from hoards of people in downtown Cincinnati, parking is expected to be at a premium, because while Swift is here, the Cincinnati Reds and FC Cincinnati have games at their respective stadiums. There is also a Greensky Bluegrass concert at the nearby Andrew J. Brady Music Center.

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge told the media the city is prepared, but said this is “one of the biggest weekends I’ve seen in Cincinnati in my career.”

A number of roads will be closed:

Second Street Sidewalk- south side sidewalk closed between Elm Street and the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge from 12 p.m. until 1 a.m.

south side sidewalk closed between Elm Street and the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge from 12 p.m. until 1 a.m. Elm Street- closed south of Second Street from 12 p.m. until 1 a.m.

closed south of Second Street from 12 p.m. until 1 a.m. Freedom Way- closed between Elm Street and Marian Spencer Way from 12 p.m. until 1 a.m. (Closed from Rosa Parks to Marian Spencer at 10 a.m. for pre- party)

closed between Elm Street and Marian Spencer Way from 12 p.m. until 1 a.m. (Closed from Rosa Parks to Marian Spencer at 10 a.m. for pre- party) Rosa Parks Street- closed south of Second Street from 12 p.m. until 1 a.m.

closed south of Second Street from 12 p.m. until 1 a.m. Race Street- closed south of Third Street from 3:30 p.m. until 1 a.m.

south of Third Street from 3:30 p.m. until 1 a.m. Marian Spencer Way- closed south of Second Street from 10 a.m. until 1 a.m.

closed south of Second Street from 10 a.m. until 1 a.m. Joe Nuxhall Way- closed south of Second Street after the start of the Reds game

Swifts shows are expected to end around 11:15 p.m. both nights and there will be additional road closures to handle the people and vehicle flow.

Central Avenue : southbound closed south of Seventh Street

: southbound closed south of Seventh Street Third Street: eastbound closed east of Clay Wade Bailey Bridge

eastbound closed east of Clay Wade Bailey Bridge Walnut Street : closed south of Third Street

: closed south of Third Street Gest Street: southbound closed south of Third Street

Cincinnati’s street car will be free to ride this weekend in an effort to help ease the flow.

Cox First Media partner WCPO-9 contributed to this report and photos.