Teen filmmakers shine at Premiere the Powerful 48-Hour Film Festival

Eleven teams submitted films using the superpower theme and had to incorporate the objects of a rose, someone struggling and the phrase “Our lives are defined by opportunities, even the ones we miss” from the movie “Benjamin Button.”

The teams then had the weekend to put together their ideas, shoot their stories on their phones, edit and present them to returning judges Sage Boggs, a writer for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and Thomas Edwards, who runs the social media accounts for the Empire State Building.

With around 50 BATS members from 14 schools, some from beyond Springfield, they worked hard to create the atmosphere, starting with a red carpet for the more than 200 attending including the filmmakers, friends, family and the community.

Some BATS showed their performing talent through live performances prior to the films as well as being filmmakers. Between films were live readings and messages BATS members created for WYSO radio public service spots in which the teens talked about their own superpowers.

Some of the attendees came decked out in capes and masks like superheroes, elaborate costumes and others in high heels and dressy apparel as the smell of popcorn and the feel of anticipation filled the auditorium.

The short films of four minutes or less ranged from stark and dramatic to humorous – one group even included their own bloopers – and some featured a mix of both. All came from the heart according to BATS adult advisor Beth Dixon.

“To trust the kids to make the best messages says something. I couldn’t stay in my seat I was so proud watching them,” she said. “A lot of these kids have so many other things going on in their lives and it says a lot they are carving out two weekend days.”

Locations ranged from the filmmakers’ own living rooms and bedrooms to local landmarks to local businesses.

There were three places awarded worth more than $1,500 in prizes. The categories included Adherence to the Assignment, for best use of required props and judged by Boggs; Artist Merit Award, for most creative and artistic in approach, judged by Boggs; and a People’s Choice Award sponsored by Wallace & Turner Insurance, voted on by attendees.

The Academy, led by filmmakers Mary Cunningham, Rayna Annamraju and Giulia Boni, won Artistic Merit for “Not So Pretty in Pink.”

The Academy members said they used the whole 48 hours in creating their film, filming as late as 2 a.m. It’s also a celebration of their senior years.

“It’s like a little legacy we get to leave,” Annamraju said.

Artistic Merit went to “Petal to the Metal” by MAGK, by Mylo Frazier, Kevin Jones, Gavin Crawford and Annia Ameur.

Frazier said the team set out to put in a little bit of everything into their project, including action, camaraderie and love and the struggle to get there.

The Dragonfly Productions team of Blu McGregor, Aria Mills, Landon Owen and Lilliana Oswald earned their third consecutive award, taking People’s Choice in 2026 for “1-800-PHONEAFRIEND.”

The members said they keep entering for love of art, using vivid imaginations and filmmaking. They look forward to continuing their efforts in 2027.

While a majority of the attendees were BATS members, filmmakers, their families and friends, others came to support including members of The Ohio Youth-Led Collective, and a few members of the community.

Nancy Mahoney read about the event and was curious to see what the young people were capable of and left impressed.

“I didn’t realize the entertainment of it,” she said. “The importance of the arts and what it can teach kids is very important.”

Edwards, who isn’t far removed from this age group, said it was important for him to return from the big city for the competition, and that the filmmakers should be proud.

“Now more than ever, Springfield can send a message that young people, the next generation are the voices of influence, what they feel about what they care about,” he said.

The films will be available for viewing on the BATS website, www.batsyouthled.org/. BATS is funded by the Mental Health Recovery Board of Clark, Greene and Madison Counties.

With three film festivals behind them, anticipation is already high for year four and beyond.

“You’ll just have to find out,” BATS members and filmmaker Frazier said, smiling.