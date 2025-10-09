Breaking: Coroner IDs teens, driver killed in fiery, wrong-way crash on I-70

Teenager hospitalized after accidental shooting near Lakota school

Butler County Sheriff cruiser

A 16-year-old boy was transported to an area hospital after he was accidentally shot Wednesday night outside a Lakota elementary.

The gun used, which was found in an elementary school Dumpster, was the same one reported stolen by the boy’s stepmother the day before, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Butler County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 6900 block of Dutchland Parkway in Liberty Twp. to find the teenager with a gunshot wound. The teenager and two friends were walking from the Lakota Point Townhomes through a field behind Woodland Elementary toward an area Kroger when the gunshot wound occurred, according to deputies.

Investigators did not say in what part of the boy’s body was struck. However, the sheriff’s office reported the victim’s friends carried him to the school parking lot, where emergency personnel transported him to UC West Chester Hospital. The injury was non-life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives found a firearm inside a large Dumpster on the school parking lot. The weapon, a black and purple 9mm handgun, had been reported stolen by the victim’s stepmother to the West Chester Police Department the previous day.

Detectives determined the gunshot was an accidental discharge of the firearm behind the Dumpster, but the incident remains under investigation.

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.