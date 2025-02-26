The first Wawa in Ohio is in Liberty Twp., and it opens in April

This location at 7198 Cincinnati-Dayton Road will be the first between eight to 10 Wawa stores slated to open by the end of this year. The Liberty Twp. opening also marks the 10th state Wawa has expanded into, according to the company. There are 1,100 locations across the Wawa footprint.

“We are excited to fly into Ohio and bring our unique combination of fresh food and beverage, convenience and service to this state for the very first time,” said Brian Schaller, president of Wawa. “This historic milestone kicks off our ongoing growth and expansion in Ohio as we continue to build new stores and create new jobs.”

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Schaller also said they will make several community partnership announcements on opening day in April.

Wawa is a convenient and gas station that offers, among other things, fresh food, beverages, convenience and fuel.

In addition to opening eight to 10 stores in Ohio — including Huber Heights in the greater Dayton area and Fairfield and Deerfield Twp. in the greater Cincinnati area — Wawa plans to open stores in Ohio over the next five to eight years. They plan to build six to 10 stores in each of those years, investing more than $7.5 million in each development and employ, on average 35 associates.

Each construction project would employ, on average, 140 contractors and local partners, according to the company.

WAWA IS HIRING

To apply for an Ohio Wawa job, visit www.wawa.com/careers as the company plans over the next six months to hire for all positions, from managers to associates. All employees 18 and over are eligible for the Employee Stock Ownership Plan, or ESOP. Today, almost 39% of Wawa is owned by associates through the ESOP.