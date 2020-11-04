X

Thousands of provisional ballots were cast in Montgomery County. What will happen to them?

Montgomery County Board of Elections staff sort provisional ballots on Tuesday night. Josh Sweigart/Staff

By Josh Sweigart, Dayton Daily News

Thousands of votes cast on or before Election Day will likely be added to Montgomery County’s total before the final count is certified Nov. 18.

There were 5,268 provisional ballots cast on Election Day and 1,886 cast during early voting in Montgomery County. Another 296 voters cast ballots curbside on Election Day.

These ballots must be vetted before they can be counted after Nov. 16.

Montgomery County Board of Elections Deputy Director Steve Harsman said historically 10% to 13% of provisional ballots are invalid. The majority of those are invalid because the person isn’t registered to vote. Others are because the ballot lacked something like proper identification or a signature.

Voters can be asked to vote provisional ballots for several reasons, including their names not appearing on the official poll list for their precinct.

Harsman said the number of provisional ballots cast this year is “very low for a presidential election.”

Another roughly 6,700 absentee ballots requested by voters but not yet received will be counted if they are postmarked by Nov.  2 and received within 10 days.

Harsman said historically only about 500 to 1,000 absentee ballots are received after Election Day.

