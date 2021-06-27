3 seriously injured in Springfield Twp. crash; man arrested on 8th OVI

A South Charleston, Ohio man was arrested on his eighth OVI offense following a crash in Springfield Twp. that injured three people Sunday.
Around 3:50 p.m., a Chevy pickup truck going west on Old Columbus Road near Bird Road went left of center and hit a 2010 Ford Fusion head-on, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Springfield post.
The driver of the Fusion and a passenger, a 54-year-old man and 51-year-old woman respectively, were taken to Springfield Regional Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the pickup truck, 57-year-old Mark Nibert, of South Charleston, was also transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
All three were then taken to Miami Valley Hospital.
Niber showed signs up impairment and was arrested for OVI, according to OSHP. Troopers also reportedly found narcotics and drug paraphernalia in the truck. He has seven previous OVI convictions spanning from 1983 to 2017, according to patrol.
Old Columbus Road was closed for about three hours due to the crash. Springfield, Harmony and Pleasant Twp. fire and EMS, as well as at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, assisted at the scene.