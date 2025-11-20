TONIGHT: Hamilton Schools to address fiscal outlook after state budget cuts

The public is invited to attend one of two sessions tonight 2025, at the Hamilton High School auditorium, 1165 Eaton Ave. Blevins will talk to the recent changes in state funding and how they directly impact the Hamilton City School District’s financial health.

“Everyone is strongly encouraged to attend one of the sessions to stay informed about the changes and the challenges ahead,” according to a statement from the district.

Session 1 is from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Section 2 is from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Following the presentations, school administrators will open the floor for questions and provide an opportunity for attendees to share feedback, according to the district.

A recording of the presentation will be made available on Friday.