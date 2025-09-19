Trenton council unanimously passes ‘do not knock’ registry

Any licensee who registers to solicit or peddle must possess and review a copy of the most current Do Not Knock Registry list, according to the ordinance.

The ordinance prohibits licensees from ringing the doorbell, knocking or creating any sound in any manner calculated to attract the attention of occupants on the list.

Mayor Ryan Perry told Journal-News’ media partner WCPO the city’s elderly population was top of mind when drafting the ordinance.

“A lot of our citizens aren’t having their ‘No Soliciting’ signs respected,” Perry said. “It’s become a security concern for a lot of our elderly and also just a privacy concern.”

Perry said those who violate the registry would face a misdemeanor with a maximum $100 fine.

When asked, the mayor said door-to-door sales would still be welcome in town.

“If you fill out your permit, you register with the city, you’re free to go door to door with the exception of those who ask you not to,” he said.

City spokesman Stas Beresford told WCPO there would be a 30-day period before it goes into effect.

“During that time, the city will set up simple ways for residents to sign up either online through the city’s website or in person at the administration building,” Beresford said.

Beresford said there would be no cost for residents to join the registry.

Nearby, Green Twp., Delhi Twp. and the village of Cleves have similar ordinances to prohibit solicitation for residents, according to WCPO.