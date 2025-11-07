Trenton residents who oppose data center pack city council meeting

Trenton completed a $7.7 million deal in mid-October with real estate company Prologis on 141 acres of land in the city

The purchase agreement detailed plans to develop a 1 million-square-foot data center on the property, though no site plan with final specifications has been submitted

The land lies within the Trenton Industrial Park near Kennel and Woodsdale Roads and is just east of Molson Coors Beverage Company

Environmental and traffic impact studies have not been completed

No tax abatements have been decided on

The operator of the data center is not known at this time

When news of the sale hit the community, people were quick to speak against it — citing concerns of higher energy and water bills, noise and light pollution, emergency response times and worries the community was left in the dark about the plans.

“On council, we read all of (these plans) numerous times, and we had nobody at the council meetings and no one spoke up and said anything until we were done,” Mayor Ryan Perry said.

Perry said the city will work on improving communications, which will include newsletters, live Q&As with the mayor, monthly roundtables on the last Thursday of the month and the movement of council and work session recordings from Facebook — which deletes videos after 30 days — to a permanent home on YouTube.

U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy, who attended a groundbreaking for the city’s new municipal building Thursday, told Journal-News he believed the city would “do (the data center) the right way,” though he understood resident concerns.

“I think (the data center) is going to do a lot of good things for the people of Trenton, personally, but I think it’s important to hear people out,” he said.

Carl Hahn was one of many residents who expressed concerns in Thursday’s meeting, one being that more data centers would come to the city.

“Within the current city of Trenton boundaries, the industrial park is the extent of our boundary ... there is no ability for Trenton to grow anymore at this point,” City Manager Marcos Nichols said.

