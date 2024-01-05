Trenton restaurant closes after less than one year

TRENTON — A Trenton restaurant is taking “a brief pause” as the owners look for a new location, they posted on Facebook.
Sabrosa Mediterranean Grill, which opened last year at 516 E. State St., has closed in part because of the “challenges in maintaining a reliable workforce in these unpredictable times,” the post read.
The goal, the owners wrote, is to reopen in a place where they can continue to serve customers with the “same passion and quality you’ve come to love.”
They also wrote: “We want to express our deepest gratitude to each one of you who has walked through our doors. Your support, smiles, and shared moments have been the cornerstone of our journey. Each dish we served was a story, and you were a part of it.”
The restaurant held a ribbon-cutting March 23, 2023, that was attended by city and business leaders.
