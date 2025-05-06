Trenton woman accused of embezzling thousands from Sketchers at outlet mall

By Jen Balduf – Staff Writer
17 minutes ago
A Trenton woman indicted last week is accused of embezzling thousands from her job at Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe.

Tara Nicole Burt, 38, is scheduled to be arraigned May 30 before Warren County Common Pleas Judge Robert Peeler for one felony count of theft.

Burt reportedly used customer return receipts to take cash for herself from her job at Sketchers, 828 Premium Outlets Drive, according to an affidavit filed by the Monroe Police Department in Lebanon Municipal Court.

“The incident started on Nov. 6, 2024, and did not stop occurring until Jan. 31, 2025. In total, Tara stole $6,317.07 from the company,” the affidavit read.

Burt is free after posting 10% of a $15,000 bond set in municipal court, according to court records.

