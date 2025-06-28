Tube slide at West Chester’s Splash Park closed ‘until further notice’

The tube slide at the Splash Park in West Chester Twp. is being shut down “until further notice,” officials said.
West Chester officials issued a statement on Facebook: “We received a couple of calls today (Friday, June 26, 2025) from concerned parents about the operation of the tube slide, so it will be closed until further notice to allow for additional inspection and testing of the equipment.”
Officials said this also means the central play equipment will not have running water, though children can still access other slides at this time. The rest of the Splash Park will remain open at this time.
West Chester Twp. spent $1.6 million to install a splash pad at Becket Park, which opened earlier this year. The project had seen several delays, as it was initially scheduled to open in 2024.
The design of the Splash Park includes a tube and other slides, as well as other structures, including one for climbing, a tunnel, spray arches, a bridge, and a fountain.
Township officials encourage citizens to submit inquiries or concerns through the community’s online form at www.westchesteroh.org/government/general-government/contact-west-chester.
