Tube slide at West Chester’s Splash Park closed ‘until further notice’

Officials said this also means the central play equipment will not have running water, though children can still access other slides at this time. The rest of the Splash Park will remain open at this time.

West Chester Twp. spent $1.6 million to install a splash pad at Becket Park, which opened earlier this year. The project had seen several delays, as it was initially scheduled to open in 2024.

The design of the Splash Park includes a tube and other slides, as well as other structures, including one for climbing, a tunnel, spray arches, a bridge, and a fountain.

Township officials encourage citizens to submit inquiries or concerns through the community’s online form at www.westchesteroh.org/government/general-government/contact-west-chester.