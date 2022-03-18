2 men killed in Clark County crash identified; awaiting next of kin notification before release

Payer said it is unclear as to when they would be able to release the identities of the men. He said for two of them, it depends on how long it takes to notify the next of kin. They are still working to identify the third man and they have had to rely on forensics for all three due to the injuries.

The two-vehicle crash took place around 11:39 p.m. Saturday, March 12, and left a total of four people dead and two critically injured. The crash remains under investigation, but Payer said that the Meredes-Benz ran a red light and crashed into the Mini Cooper.

Three people were in the Mini Cooper. David Griffin, 50, of Enon, a passenger in the Mini Cooper, died at the scene, the patrol said. Hope Griffin, 43, of Enon, who was driving the Mini Cooper, and a boy also riding in the car were flown by two medical helicopters to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Griffin was still in critical condition Friday afternoon, and the juvenile has since been released, according to the patrol.