2 men killed in Clark County crash identified; awaiting next of kin notification before release

Four people died as the result of a two-vehicle crash in Clark County late Saturday, March 12, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

Credit: MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

By Hasan Karim
20 minutes ago

Authorities have identified two of three men killed in a fatal crash near Springfield on March 12, but are waiting for next of kin to be notified before releasing the names, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Four people in all died in the crash.

The three men were in a white Mercedes-Benz heading south on Middle Urbana Road that was engulfed in flames after colliding with a Mini Cooper traveling west on Ohio 334, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Springfield Post.

The three men in the Mercedes-Benz sustained significant burns.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is working with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office to identify the men. That process has taken some time due to the extent of the fire-induced injuries suffered by the three men and to the vehicle they were in, said Sgt. Jon Payer of the Springfield Post.

Payer said it is unclear as to when they would be able to release the identities of the men. He said for two of them, it depends on how long it takes to notify the next of kin. They are still working to identify the third man and they have had to rely on forensics for all three due to the injuries.

The two-vehicle crash took place around 11:39 p.m. Saturday, March 12, and left a total of four people dead and two critically injured. The crash remains under investigation, but Payer said that the Meredes-Benz ran a red light and crashed into the Mini Cooper.

Three people were in the Mini Cooper. David Griffin, 50, of Enon, a passenger in the Mini Cooper, died at the scene, the patrol said. Hope Griffin, 43, of Enon, who was driving the Mini Cooper, and a boy also riding in the car were flown by two medical helicopters to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Griffin was still in critical condition Friday afternoon, and the juvenile has since been released, according to the patrol.

About the Author

Follow Hasan Karim on twitter

Hasan Karim, covers all things business in Clark and Champaign counties. Has been a reporter since 2017. His focus is primarily on job creation and covering the largest companies in the area. He also reports on the local healthcare industry as well as local government.

