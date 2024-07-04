BreakingNews
Two teens shot during Middletown fireworks event

Middletown police are investigating the shooting of two teenage boys Wednesday night at Smith Park during the city’s fireworks event.

The teens, ages 15 and 14, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. One was grazed by a bullet, and the other was shot in the leg, said Deputy Chief Earl Nelson.

The shooting was reported at 10:10 p.m. at the park, 500 Tytus Ave.

The 15-year-old was shot in the leg and was taken to Atrium Medical Center.

A short time later, officers were told that another victim was at the Kettering Emergency Room. The 14-year-old told officers he had been shot while at Smith Park, police said.

There have been no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact detective Gary Bender at 513-425-7735 or 513-425-7700.

