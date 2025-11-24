Blocked train tracks at several crossings in Hamilton now cleared

INITIAL POST:

A train traveling south through Hamilton today at around 1:20 p.m. struck a parked U-Haul truck on South Erie Highway.

The train is around 2-1/2 miles long and Hamilton police are waiting for the railroad police and a railroad manager to respond. There is no estimated time for when the railroad crossing will reopen.

No one was injured, according to police, but the railroad crossings at several streets are shut down. Crossings include: Maple Avenue, East Avenue. South Seventh Street, Butler Street, Dayton Street and Heaton Street.