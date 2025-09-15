UAW, GE Aerospace reach tentative agreement, union spokesperson says

UAW Local 647’s bargaining committee told members they have reached a five-year agreement that includes:

Additional personal time off for all members

Vacation time increases

A minimum workforce guarantee

$3,500 in cash payments to offset the rising health care costs

No changes to grievance or strike language.

A vote to ratify the deal is set for this week. Until then, the union said all members will continue to fulfill their strike duty.

UAW Local 647 President Brian Strunk said in a statement he is “proud” of the solidarity members have shown throughout the strike, which started in late August.

“Like David standing against Goliath, we stood firm under pressure and refused to back down,” Strunk said in part. “That unity delivered real gains: stronger job security for Erlanger, a five-year agreement, new work secured for our future, better health care and cost offsets, and more time off for our families.”