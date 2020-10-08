UD sees an uptick in new COVID-19 cases

Since Aug. 10, the institution has reported more than 1,300 coronavirus cases. Until mid-September, the school was reporting double- and triple-digit cases per day, including 167 on Aug. 28, the most in a single day. In-person instructions started after multiple days of single-digit cases.

UD reported 23 new cases on Wednesday, an increase of 12 from the previous day.

“Since the high incidence of cases early in the semester, the university community has done an excellent job in significantly reducing the spread,” the memo says. “However, it is tempting to get complacent and to let our guards down. When that happens, it is very easy for this virus to spread — as we are seeing in increased incidence in many states as well as right here in Montgomery County.”

As the number of cases have increased in recent days, UD’s Division of Student Development sent letters to all students in the affected residence halls, including in Marycrest, Founders and Stuart halls. The letter reminded them of the importance of adhering to the safety protocols, and resident assistants are convening virtual floor meetings to reinforce this message, according to the campus memo.

Alpha & Omega, the university’s custodial service provider, is conducting additional disinfection in the residence halls, the memo says.

“We continue to be aggressive about identifying and isolating positive cases as well as their close contacts, and we continue to encourage students to go home to quarantine or isolate if they are able to do so safely,” officials said in the campus memo. “If you develop symptoms, we ask you to promptly make an appointment to be evaluated.”