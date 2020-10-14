UDRI scientist ‘AIMMs’ for safer face masks

The start-up, Advanced & Innovative Multifunctional Materials LLC (AIMM), will ultimately create working prototypes, UDRI said. Once prototypes are developed and certified by a medical device testing laboratory, Estevez hopes to partner with and license his mask to a medical equipment company for mass production.

N95 masks bear that name because they filter a minimum of 95 percent of airborne particles, including viruses and bacteria, Estevez explained.

“While this type of mask is highly effective, there is a critical shortage of masks for healthcare workers — a shortage of hundreds of millions of masks in the U.S. alone, according to some reports," Estevez said in UDRI’s announcement. "So providers are being forced to re-use them, but they are not designed to be re-used because of the risk of infection to themselves and others from handling masks that may have been contaminated by viruses and bacteria.”

UDRI researcher Luis Estevez, at work at a glove box. Contributed.

Some providers seek to prolong the useful life of masks by such as treating them with steam or hydrogen peroxide, but Estevez contends that such treatments can render the “mask much less effective.”

His solution? Add a layer of silver nanomaterial to the exterior of the masks.

Such a coating “kills any microbial pathogens it comes in contact with,” according to UDRI.

“Not only does this coating of nano-silver create an extra layer of protection from viruses and bacteria, but treated masks can be used repeatedly and for long periods of time without risk of contamination to the wearer or others," Estevez said.

He argues that what sets his technology apart is his “secret sauce”— a formula for controlling silver particle size, dispersal and adhesion to the surface of the mask.

Estevez has worked with Kenya Crosson, UD associate professor of civil and environmental engineering, to perform proof-of-concept testing on mask material samples.

Estevez is also pursuing funding to advance the technology to prototype stage. Depending on all-important funding, a prototype could be ready in as few as four months, he said.

“Once we have prototype masks in hand, we’ll begin certification and regulatory approvals processes," the researcher said.

Estevez said he’s eager to partner with a major manufacturer of medical supplies to bring the mask to the healthcare industry — whose providers will not only need access to safe masks for the near-term future, but will also need to stockpile masks for future events.

AIMM is moving quickly; the business is already a client of the Entrepreneurs Center in Dayton. In June and September, Estevez won entrepreneurial “pitch” competitions held under Launch Dayton, a collaboration of entrepreneurial resource providers across the region.

“Luis' technology shows a great deal of promise in addressing a critical need, and he has already shown his ability to be an outstanding entrepreneur,” said Mathew Willenbrink, director of technology partnerships at UD. “We are happy to be able to support him in this endeavor.”