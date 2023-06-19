‘Ultimate Swiftie night’ by 2 local businesses includes candle-making, trivia and swag

Taylor Swift fans preparing for the Eras Tour stop in Cincinnati June 30-July 1 have another event to look forward to this weekend.

Petals & Wicks, a custom candle-making company in Hamilton, is partnering with Oxford-based pottery company You’re Fired to put on the “ultimate Swiftie night” 7-9 p.m. Saturday, June 24.

Attendees of the event, which will take place at Petals & Wicks’ new location in the Hamilton mega-complex called Spooky Nook, are encouraged to dress in their favorite Taylor Swift era clothing as they pour candles and make clay friendship bracelets, a popular trading item at Swift’s recent concerts.

Petals & Wicks’ new venue, opened last month, can accommodate up to 50 people.

The event costs $55 and requires online registration. The night will also include trivia and prizes, a mini swag bag and drinks available for purchase from Municipal Brew Works.

Swift hasn’t graced the stage in The Queen City since her 2010 “Fearless” tour. Five years ago, she performed in Columbus, Ohio, during the Reputation Stadium Tour. Since then, she’s released four new albums and rerecorded two others, with a rerecording of her third record, “Speak Now,” set to be released July 7.