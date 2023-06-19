X

‘Ultimate Swiftie night’ by 2 local businesses includes candle-making, trivia and swag

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

News
By Sean Scott, Staff Writer
31 minutes ago

Taylor Swift fans preparing for the Eras Tour stop in Cincinnati June 30-July 1 have another event to look forward to this weekend.

Petals & Wicks, a custom candle-making company in Hamilton, is partnering with Oxford-based pottery company You’re Fired to put on the “ultimate Swiftie night” 7-9 p.m. Saturday, June 24.

Attendees of the event, which will take place at Petals & Wicks’ new location in the Hamilton mega-complex called Spooky Nook, are encouraged to dress in their favorite Taylor Swift era clothing as they pour candles and make clay friendship bracelets, a popular trading item at Swift’s recent concerts.

Petals & Wicks’ new venue, opened last month, can accommodate up to 50 people.

The event costs $55 and requires online registration. The night will also include trivia and prizes, a mini swag bag and drinks available for purchase from Municipal Brew Works.

Swift hasn’t graced the stage in The Queen City since her 2010 “Fearless” tour. Five years ago, she performed in Columbus, Ohio, during the Reputation Stadium Tour. Since then, she’s released four new albums and rerecorded two others, with a rerecording of her third record, “Speak Now,” set to be released July 7.

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

ExploreSeeing Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ in Cincy? We want to hear from you
ExploreCincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow ‘may stop by’ Taylor Swift concerts at Paycor Stadium
In Other News
1
Triumph cars descend upon Hueston Woods for weeklong meetup
2
Seeing Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ in Cincy? We want to hear from you
3
McCrabb: ‘Worrywart’ dad thought of as hero
4
UPDATE: Police arrest man suspected in woman’s shooting death in...
5
Air quality alert in effect this weekend in Butler, Warren counties

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top