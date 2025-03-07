U.S. Attorney announces convictions of illegal immigrants arrested in Butler County after reentering country following deportation

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, illegally reentering the United States is punishable by up to 2 years in federal prison, and up to 10 years if the offender as a prior felony conviction, or multiple prior misdemeanor convictions of certain types. If they had been convicted of an aggravated felony, that defendant faces up to 20 years in prison.

On Tuesday, Edgar Palomares-Ventura, 38, of Mexico, pleaded guilty in federal court to illegally reentering the United States after he had been deported from the United States in 2022 from Texas. Agents discovered Palomares-Ventura in West Chester Twp.

The Mexican national has previous convictions in the United States, including trafficking marijuana in Hamilton County, and federal convictions in Ohio and Kentucky for visa, permit and passport fraud, as well as aggravated identity theft.

On Wednesday, Brayan Castaneda-Juarez, 32, admitted to illegal possessing a firearm, and anyone with no legal status in the United States is prohibited to possess a gun. He had been previously removed from a Port of Entry in Texas after a December arrest at Jungle Jim’s in Fairfield.

Jungle Jim’s International Market loss prevention employees stopped Castaneda-Juarez as he attempted to shoplift. Fairfield police officers were dispatched and discovered a 9mm pistol in a bag that Castaneda-Juarez was carrying. He was later arrested by ICE officers.

These cases are being prosecuted as part of the Southern District of Ohio Immigration Enforcement Task Force, which dedicates agents, attorneys and other staff to investigating and prosecuting immigration violations.

The Southern District of Ohio represents more than half of the state’s county in the Cincinnati, Columbus and Dayton divisions.

Friday’s announcements of arrests and convictions come a day after Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said he received the first U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees under a new federal contract.

The Butler County Sheriff has been a strong advocate in pushing illegal immigrants out of the country, including posting a sign that reads “Illegal Aliens Here” at the county jail.

Other cases include a 35-year-old attempting illegal reentry into the United States when he was one of four in a vehicle driven by a 21-year-old, and a 47-year-old El Salvadorian national with no legal status who had been deported three times.