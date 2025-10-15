Victim identified from fatal hit-and-run in Butler County early Saturday

The person who died after being hit Saturday morning by a vehicle in Hanover Twp. has been identified.
Cory R. McQuitty, 23, of Hamilton was the lone victim of the accident, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.
His preliminary cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries.
Crews responded to reports of McQuitty being hit by a vehicle in the 3700 block of Reily Millville Road near Woodbine Road around 5:45 a.m., according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said a 911 caller “was eastbound on Reily Millville in a white van when they reported they ran over a male laying in the middle of the roadway.”
The sheriff’s office said during their investigation, it is believed a separate vehicle hit the man and left the scene.
Anyone with information should contact Sgt. Steven Poff at 513-785-1218.