dayton-daily-news logo
X

VIDEO: Driver dies in fiery crash into house in Champaign County

Credit: MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF

Caption
The impact caused the car and house to catch fire on North state Route 235 in Adams Twp. in Champaign County at the border with Logan County.

Credit: MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top