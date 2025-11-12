‘War is hell’: Area Vietnam War veteran talks to local students about leaving behind five buddies

Ferris, who was wounded twice during his first 13-month tour, was the only one of the six Withrow students not to return home in a flag-draped casket.

“War is hell,” Ferris said Tuesday during Fenwick High School’s annual Veterans Day breakfast.

After Ferris recovered from his injuries, he returned to Vietnam and became a scout sniper. He was credited with 62 confirmed enemy kills in Vietnam and after each one, he wrote a note in his log book under the names of his five fallen classmates.

“I think about my buddies all the time and I do this not only for me, but in auspice of their help,” he said. “God left me here for a reason.”

Now 77-years old and living in Springboro, Ferris, whose father, Roland, served during Would War II and the Koran War, has dedicated his adult life to the military.

He served six years active duty and attained the rank of staff sergeant. He was awarded the Bronze Star with V, and three Purple Hearts for wounds received in combat.

After discharge worked at Armco/AK Steel in Middletown where he retired as a sales manager after 26 years.

Over the last 11 years, he has attained the position of State of Ohio Commander and has been on the Warren County Veterans Services Commission and is president of the board.

He recently was inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame.

Ferris, married with one son, encouraged those at the breakfast to always acknowledge a veteran if they see them wearing a military hat or shirt in public.

Sometimes, he said, it’s easier for veterans to talk to each other, even more than a family member, Ferris said.

“A lot of times veterans can talk to veterans because they understand,” he said. “It says to us, ‘I’ve been there, I’ve done that and I know what you’ve been through. I’ve seen what you’ve seen.’”

On Monday, one day before Veterans Day, the U.S. Marines celebrates their 250th birthday. Ferris, wearing his dress blues, pushed out his chest and quipped: “It goes without saying, but we still look good.”

Ferris said he was scheduled to graduate from Withrow High in June 1967, but due to concerns related to potential violent protests about the Vietnam War, there was no graduation ceremony. Ferris and his classmates received their diplomas during a ceremony 25 years later, he said.