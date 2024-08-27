Warren County man killed in crash

BreakingNews
By Staff Report
Aug 27, 2024
One person was killed after a single-vehicle crash in Warren County Monday morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at approximately 8:35 a.m. on U.S. 22 near South Clarksville Road in Washington Twp.

OSHP said 75-year-old Robert Hinman was driving a Pontiac G6 northeast when Hinman “drove off the left side of the road” and hit a guardrail and tree.

Hinman was pronounced dead on the scene.

OSHP has not said what caused Hinman to drive off the side of the road as the wreck remains under investigation

