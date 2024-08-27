Warren County man killed in crash

One person was killed after a single-vehicle crash in Warren County Monday morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
The crash happened at approximately 8:35 a.m. on U.S. 22 near South Clarksville Road in Washington Twp.
OSHP said 75-year-old Robert Hinman was driving a Pontiac G6 northeast when Hinman “drove off the left side of the road” and hit a guardrail and tree.
Hinman was pronounced dead on the scene.
OSHP has not said what caused Hinman to drive off the side of the road as the wreck remains under investigation
In Other News
1
Ja’Marr Chase, other Cincinnati stars expected at Spooky Nook show this...
2
Viva La Fiesta Mexican restaurant to open Sept. 4 in downtown...
3
Part of North Dixie Highway closed during day between Franklin and...
4
Dangerous intersection outside Middletown now a four-way stop
5
Frontier Airlines adds new Florida flight out of Cincinnati airport
About the Author