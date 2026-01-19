Water rescue underway at Voice of America

1 hour ago
Crews responded to a water rescue at Voice of America MetroPark in West Chester Twp. Monday morning.

Emergency dispatchers confirmed police and fire crews were on the scene for a water rescue.

A spokesperson for the township said this is an apparent suicide.

A loved one requested a welfare check for the person and crews found a note on the docks at the lake.

Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis can call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for support. People can also visit 988lifeline.org to chat with someone online.

