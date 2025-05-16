West Chester businesses acquired in $21.4M sale include Topgolf, AMC theater

Voodoo Brewing Co., Bravo! Cucina Italian, LOFT and PF Chang’s and Barnes & Noble were included in the sale, along with other restaurants, boutiques and salons.

The 286,842-square-foot retail area at the intersection of Interstate 75 and Union Centre Boulevard is also home to Red Robin, Panera Bread and Main Event.

Additionally, RCG Ventures acquired an 11-acre empty plot.

Four units totaling 11,660 square feet are available, according to RCG Ventures documents.

Each plot acquired by RCG Ventures was sold by a subsidiary of Global Net Lease, a real estate investment trust out of New York City.

RCG Ventures also recently acquired the Beavercreek Shopping Center in the Miami Valley region.

RCG Ventures, Global Net Lease and Topgolf did not respond to requests for comment.