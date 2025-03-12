What is changing with Ohio property tax laws? Auditor to discuss at Butler County forum

Butler County Auditor Nancy Nix is hosting a property tax forum where lawmakers and county officials can address the new bills introduced this year in the Ohio General Assembly.

Butler County Auditor Nancy Nix is hosting a property tax forum where lawmakers and county officials can address the new bills introduced this year in the Ohio General Assembly.
At least 10 bills have been introduced by state lawmakers this year to address property tax relief, and Butler County’s auditor wants to make it less confusing.

On March 31, Butler County Auditor Nancy Nix will host a property tax forum to provide real estate information to the public, and allow the county’s legislative leaders time to discuss these new bills introduced in the Ohio House and Senate.

Lawmakers will both share their insights and field questions.

“Butler County state and local officials have been at the forefront of seeking property tax relief for many years,” said Nix. “We look forward to hearing from our local legislators and engaging with the public.”

The forum is part of the County Auditors' Association of Ohio’s push to host these forums across the state to advocate for property tax relief proposals. Those expected to attend include Ohio Sen. George Lang, and Ohio Reps. Thomas Hall, Jennifer Gross, Diane Mullins, and Rodney Creech.

Nix has invited other Butler County elected officials.

The forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 31 on the first floor of the Government Services Center, 315 High St. in Hamilton.

