10 important stories you might have missed over the Thanksgiving holiday

Montgomery, Lake and Lorain counties were moved to purple in the alert system because they are experiencing sustained increases in outpatient, emergency, and hospital visits by COVID-19 patients, according to a release from the Ohio Department of Health Wednesday. Franklin County stayed at Level 4 for a second week.

The purple Level 4 means there is “severe exposure and spread” of COVID-19. The color is meant as a warning to residents to heed health recommendations, but the state does not impose further restrictions on counties based on the alert level.

‘The surge is here:’ Hospital officials sound alarm on coronavirus

Hospital officials across Ohio stressed the spike in coronavirus cases and the burden it is placing on hospital staff across the state.

“We’re not planning for the surge — the surge is here,” said Dr. Richard Lofgren of UC Health. “We’re approaching the point where the influx of COVID patients will displace non-COVID care.”

So far, the area has been able to handle the increase in patients by transferring them among facilities in the same health care system, Lofgren said last week.

In some hospitals in the area, they’re expanding post-anesthesia care unit hours so that they can discharge patients later in the day or night, he added.

Earlier this month, hospital officials said that Ohio was seeing an “unprecedented” spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“If we don’t control the spread, we won’t be able to continue caring for the acutely ill without postponing important, but less urgent, care,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio Department of Health chief medical officer. “This kind of shift could happen in a matter of weeks if trends don’t change.”

Dayton Club to close permanently Monday, club owner says

Dayton Racquet Club is re-inventing itself, starting with a name change

The Dayton Club will close effective Monday, a marketing officer of the club’s owner acknowledged Wednesday in response to questions from the Dayton Daily News.

“The Dayton Club has been a proud member of the Dayton community for 49 years, which made this decision very difficult,” Meg Tollison, chief marketing officer of Club Corp, wrote in an email. “Like so many other hospitality and service providers, the pandemic created many challenges for the club. After many discussions about how to ensure a strong, viable future, we determined the Dayton Club business model was no longer sustainable and made the unfortunate decision to close the club.”

“We also reviewed numerous alternatives with the landlord through this process, but despite our best efforts, we could not come to terms,” she added.

Who voted for Trump, Biden? Area city, township results vary dramatically

Voting at the Belmont Church of Christ in Dayton Tuesday morning. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF Credit: Credit:

Donald Trump won Ohio’s presidential vote, 53-45, and Joe Biden won Montgomery County, 50-48. But a Dayton Daily News analysis shows individual cities and townships in the region had wildly varying results, from a small township where Trump got 88% of the vote, to a village where Biden won by a 92-7 ratio.

All over the Dayton area, the most lopsided support for Trump came from small villages and townships, while larger suburbs and cities either supported Trump by smaller margins, or in fewer cases, voted for Biden, according to results from local county boards of election.

WANT TO SEE WHO YOUR COUNTY VOTED FOR?

Former Flyer Obi Toppin signs rookie contract with Knicks

FILE - In this Feb 1, 2020, file photo, Dayton's Obi Toppin (1) drives to the basket against St. Louis forward Jimmy Bell Jr. (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Dayton, Ohio. Toppin is a possible pick in the NBA Draft, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Tribble, File) Credit: Tony Tribble Credit: Tony Tribble

The New York Knicks announced the signing of former Dayton Flyers forward Obi Toppin on November 23, five days after they selected him with the No. 8 pick in the NBA Draft.

The terms of the deal were not announced, but according to Spotrac.com, the No. 8 pick could expect to make $4,862,040 this season and $5,105,160 next season if he signed a contract worth 120 percent of scale. That’s a total of $9,967,200 that is guaranteed.

Toppin won’t have to wait long for his NBA debut. The Knicks begin training camp Dec. 1. Preseason games will take place Dec. 11-19, and the regular season begins Dec. 22.

Fast and furious: Dayton sees increase in street racing complaints

Dayton Police. Credit: Credit:

The Dayton Police Department says it is cracking down on illegal street racing amid growing complaints from community members about the dangerous and disruptive activity.

Police made five arrests and issued 30 citations during a two-day enforcement detail earlier this month, and more operations focused on this offense are planned through the rest of the year.

Some local and out-of-town groups are organizing street racing events in the city, which put people’s lives and safety at risk, including innocent pedestrians and passing motorists, said Dayton Police Lt. Stephen Clark, watch commander of the West Patrol Operations Division.

Between Nov. 14 and 15, Dayton police launched a targeted traffic enforcement operation in various parts of the city. During that period, officers pulled over and cited many drivers for drag racing, reckless operation and other offenses, Clark said, and they also made a handful of arrests primarily for fleeing and eluding authorities.

A few drivers lost control of their vehicles and crashed after trying to flee the scene.

OSU game against Illinois canceled due to COVID-19 cases

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day talks to his players during an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Ohio State’s football game at Illinois was canceled Saturday because the No. 3 Buckeyes have had a spike of COVID-19 cases this week.

The cancellation came about seven hours after the OSU announced Coach Ryan Day tested positive for the coronavirus. The team did not travel Friday to Champaign, Illinois, as scheduled to conduct additional COVID-19 testing.

The game was called off after testing revealed more positive cases within the program.

3 shot dead in Dayton, 1 man in custody: ‘This was a targeted attack’

A Montgomery County Coroner's worker loads a body on a stretcher into an unmarked van after three people were found dead in a shooting inside a house in the 2600 block of North Gettysburg Avenue in Dayton. Credit: Cornelius Frolik Credit: Cornelius Frolik

A Trotwood man is in custody in connection to a triple homicide that Dayton police said stemmed from a robbery and drug deal.

Octavius Lamont Humphrey Sr., 41, was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion murder, tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability, according to jail booking records and a police incident report. Formal charges had not been filed against Humphrey as of Wednesday afternoon.

The victims were identified as Dontay Alston, 45, of Dayton; Michael A. Jackson, 48, of Dayton; and Justin Wilson, 37, of Wilmington, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Here is how local kids will be able to visit Santa Claus amid pandemic

Visits with Santa will look a little different in 2020 with more social distancing in place to keep everyone safe during the pandemic. LISA POWELL / STAFF FILE PHOTO

Santa Claus still has his job to do, even during a pandemic.

Though Santa visits will look different this holiday season, there are still lots of places families and children can have a Santa experience to remember this 2020 holiday season.

Some Santa events are happening in drive-thru fashion, some virtual and some in-person with face masks and social distancing rules in place. While the Santa experience will be different without sitting on Santa’s lap or talking from a distance, the Christmas magic will still be alive throughout the Dayton area.

WHERE YOU CAN FIND SANTA IN THE MIAMI VALLEY

Find your dream Christmas tree at one of these local farms

Red Barn Tree Farm on Soldier's Home Miamisburg Road in Miamisburg is one place customers can cut their own trees. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

The hunt for an authentic Christmas tree can be just as rewarding as the end product.

Just imagine it: After trekking through rows of aromatic trees weighed down by a blanket of snow, you’re handed a hot chocolate and cookie before you strap your latest holiday purchase to the roof of your car.

No matter what variety of tree you’re hoping to pile presents under, these local Christmas tree farms are sure to offer something that catches your eye. Not only that, but most of these area farms are also serving up other holiday decorations, like wreaths and grave blankets.

WHERE YOU CAN FIND YOUR TREE