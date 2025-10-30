Where to find Butler County’s food pantries, and how to help them

Tova Murray moves canned vegetables around the warehouse Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025 at Shared Harvest Foodbank in Fairfield. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Tova Murray moves canned vegetables around the warehouse Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025 at Shared Harvest Foodbank in Fairfield. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
News
By
Updated 4 minutes ago
X

With the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits expected to be cut on Nov. 1, more Butler County residents may need to rely on food pantries.

Food pantries and food banks are considered the last line of defense against hunger, and with SNAP benefits being cut due to the federal government shutdown, more residents will turn to them. That also means pantries and food banks will need more support from the public.

Here is a list of food pantries that can offer help, and will need your help.

ExploreFood pantry leaders warning they will struggle with loss of SNAP benefits

FOOD PANTRIES

FAIRFIELD

Fairfield Food Pantry

Address: 78 Donald Drive, Fairfield

Serves: Fairfield School District

Contact: 513-829-9047; fairfieldfoodpantry.org

FAIRFIELD TWP.

Princeton Pike COG-West

Address: 1815 Tuley Road, Fairfield Twp.

Serves: All of Butler County

Contact: 513-892-2768

HAMILTON

Allison Avenue Baptist

Address: 5915 Allison Ave., Hamilton

Serves: All of Butler County

Contact: 513-868-0641; aabc@cinci.rr.com

Christian Family Center

Address: 601 Heaton St., Hamilton

Serves: ZIP code of 45011

Contact: 513-227-3169

Hallelujah Nepali Ministry

Address: 1493 Parrish Ave., Hamilton

Serves: All of Butler County

Contact: 404-345-5136

House of Deliverance Worship Center

Address: 333 South 2nd St., Hamilton

Serves: All of Butler County

Contact: 513-884-8300

New Life Mission Inc.

Address: 415 Henry Street, Hamilton

Serves: All of Butler County

Contact: 513-896-9800; missionhamilton.org

New Life Vineyard Church

Address: 1701 Princeton Road, Hamilton

Serves: All of Butler County

Contact: 833-977-9700; office.nlv@gmail.com

Open Door Pantry

Address: 800 South Front St., Hamilton

Serves: All of Butler County

Contact: 513-868-3276; opendoorfoodpantry.org

Salvation Army (Hamilton)

Address: 235 Ludlow St., Hamilton

Serves: All of Butler County

Contact: 513-863-1445; easternusa.salvationarmy.org/southwestohio/hamilton

MIDDLETOWN

Oaks Community Church

Address: 103 McKnight Dr., Middletown

Serves: All of Butler County

Contact: 513-810-3677; theoakscommunitychurch.org/food-pantry

Poasttown First Church of God

Address: 6376 Germantown Road, Middletown

Serves: Middletown, Trenton and Seven Mile

Contact: 513-804-4344; poasttownfcog@gmail.com

Salvation Army (Middletown)

Address: 1914 First Ave., Middletown

Serves: Middletown, Monroe and Trenton

Contact: 513-423-9452 https://easternusa.salvationarmy.org/southwestohio/middletown

St. Vincent de Paul

Contact: 24 Baltimore Street, Middletown

Serves: ZIP codes of 45042, 45044, 45050 and 45067

Contact: 513-424-1985

Towne Blvd Church of God

Address: 3722 Towne Boulevard, Middletown

Serves: ZIP codes of 45042, 45044 and 45005

Contact: 513-422-1021; towne.church/foodpantry/

NEW MIAMI

The Village Food Pantry

Address: 617-B Riverside Drive, New Miami

Serves: All of Butler County

Contact: 513-907-7481; info@villagefoodpantry.com

OXFORD

Talawanda Oxford Pantry & Social Services

Address: 5445 College Corner Pike, Oxford

Serves: Talawanda School District

Contact: 513-523-5859; topss.org

TRENTON/EDGEWOOD

Edgewood Area Ministerial Association

Address: 509 W. State St., Trenton

Serves: Edgewood School District

Contact: 513-468-0039; edgewoodma.com

WEST CHESTER TWP.

Blessed to Be a Blessing

Address: 9180 Cincinnati Columbus Road, West Chester Twp.

Serves: All of Butler County

Contact: 513-531-1888; communications@zgmstaff.org; zionglobalministries.org/blessed-to-be-a-blessingpantry-closet

Faith Community United Methodist

Address: 8230 Cox Road, West Chester Twp.

Serves: All of Butler County

Contact: 513-777-9533; faithcommunityumc.org/communityoutreach/food-pantry

Islamic Center of Greater Cincinnati

Address: 8092 Plantation Drive, West Chester Twp.

Serves: All of Butler County

Contact: 513-757-9140; icgc.us/social-services-home

LifeChurch

Address: 8480 Cincinnati-Columbus Road, West Chester Twp.

Serves: All of Butler County

Contact: 513-777-4771; lifechurchwestchester.com/lifechurchpantry

Princeton Pike Church of God

Address: 6101 Princeton Glendale Road, West Chester Twp.

Serves: All of Butler County

Contact: 513-600-8140 ppcog.com/foodpantry

Reach Out Lakota

Address: 6561 Station Road, West Chester Twp.

Serves: Lakota School District

Contact: 513-779-7515; reachoutlakota.org

West Chester Nazarene Church

Address: 7951 Tylersville Road, West Chester Twp.

Serves: All of Butler County

Contact: 513-777-6300; wcn.church/food-clothing-pantry

SOUP KITCHENS AND SHELTERS

New Life Mission Inc.

Address: 415 Henry Street, Hamilton

Hours: Noon to 1:30 p.m., Mondays to Thursdays (open to the public)

Contact: 513-896-9800; missionhamilton.org

First United Methodist Church (in partnership with Princeton Pike Church of God)

Address: 225 Ludlow Street, Hamilton

Hours: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. fourth Saturday of the month (open to the public)

Contact: 513-867-1995

Pike City Church (in partnership with Princeton Pike Church of God)

Address: 412 S. Front St., Hamilton

Hours: 12:15 to 2 p.m. Sundays, 6 to 7 p.m. last Monday of the month (open to the public)

Contact: 513-867-1995

Salvation Army (Hamilton)

Address: 235 Ludlow St., Hamilton

Hours: 11 a.m. to noon, Fridays (open to the public)

Contact: 513-863-1445; easternusa.salvationarmy.org/southwestohio/hamilton

Salvation Army (Middletown)

Address: 1914 First Ave., Middletown

Hours: 11 a.m. to noon, Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays (open to the public)

Contact: 513-423-9452; https://easternusa.salvationarmy.org/southwestohio/middletown

Feed the Hungry

Address: 834 Yankee Road

Hours: Breakfast 8 to 10 a.m. and dinner: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sundays to Thursdays (dine-in only)

Contact: 513-423-0433; feedthehungryproject@gmail.com

In Other News
1
Meals on Wheels breaks ground on new headquarters, will grow to serve...
2
Springfield family honors late daughter with haunted house tradition
3
Arius and Phos opens on Main Street in Hamilton
4
Man who reportedly barricaded himself inside home with a sword taken...
5
1 million-square-foot data center proposed for 141 acres in Trenton

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.