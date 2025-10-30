Where to find Butler County’s food pantries, and how to help them

With the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits expected to be cut on Nov. 1, more Butler County residents may need to rely on food pantries.
Food pantries and food banks are considered the last line of defense against hunger, and with SNAP benefits being cut due to the federal government shutdown, more residents will turn to them. That also means pantries and food banks will need more support from the public.
Here is a list of food pantries that can offer help, and will need your help.
FOOD PANTRIES
FAIRFIELD
Fairfield Food Pantry
Address: 78 Donald Drive, Fairfield
Serves: Fairfield School District
Contact: 513-829-9047; fairfieldfoodpantry.org
FAIRFIELD TWP.
Princeton Pike COG-West
Address: 1815 Tuley Road, Fairfield Twp.
Serves: All of Butler County
Contact: 513-892-2768
HAMILTON
Allison Avenue Baptist
Address: 5915 Allison Ave., Hamilton
Serves: All of Butler County
Contact: 513-868-0641; aabc@cinci.rr.com
Christian Family Center
Address: 601 Heaton St., Hamilton
Serves: ZIP code of 45011
Contact: 513-227-3169
Hallelujah Nepali Ministry
Address: 1493 Parrish Ave., Hamilton
Serves: All of Butler County
Contact: 404-345-5136
House of Deliverance Worship Center
Address: 333 South 2nd St., Hamilton
Serves: All of Butler County
Contact: 513-884-8300
New Life Mission Inc.
Address: 415 Henry Street, Hamilton
Serves: All of Butler County
Contact: 513-896-9800; missionhamilton.org
New Life Vineyard Church
Address: 1701 Princeton Road, Hamilton
Serves: All of Butler County
Contact: 833-977-9700; office.nlv@gmail.com
Open Door Pantry
Address: 800 South Front St., Hamilton
Serves: All of Butler County
Contact: 513-868-3276; opendoorfoodpantry.org
Salvation Army (Hamilton)
Address: 235 Ludlow St., Hamilton
Serves: All of Butler County
Contact: 513-863-1445; easternusa.salvationarmy.org/southwestohio/hamilton
MIDDLETOWN
Oaks Community Church
Address: 103 McKnight Dr., Middletown
Serves: All of Butler County
Contact: 513-810-3677; theoakscommunitychurch.org/food-pantry
Poasttown First Church of God
Address: 6376 Germantown Road, Middletown
Serves: Middletown, Trenton and Seven Mile
Contact: 513-804-4344; poasttownfcog@gmail.com
Salvation Army (Middletown)
Address: 1914 First Ave., Middletown
Serves: Middletown, Monroe and Trenton
Contact: 513-423-9452 https://easternusa.salvationarmy.org/southwestohio/middletown
St. Vincent de Paul
Contact: 24 Baltimore Street, Middletown
Serves: ZIP codes of 45042, 45044, 45050 and 45067
Contact: 513-424-1985
Towne Blvd Church of God
Address: 3722 Towne Boulevard, Middletown
Serves: ZIP codes of 45042, 45044 and 45005
Contact: 513-422-1021; towne.church/foodpantry/
NEW MIAMI
The Village Food Pantry
Address: 617-B Riverside Drive, New Miami
Serves: All of Butler County
Contact: 513-907-7481; info@villagefoodpantry.com
OXFORD
Talawanda Oxford Pantry & Social Services
Address: 5445 College Corner Pike, Oxford
Serves: Talawanda School District
Contact: 513-523-5859; topss.org
TRENTON/EDGEWOOD
Edgewood Area Ministerial Association
Address: 509 W. State St., Trenton
Serves: Edgewood School District
Contact: 513-468-0039; edgewoodma.com
WEST CHESTER TWP.
Blessed to Be a Blessing
Address: 9180 Cincinnati Columbus Road, West Chester Twp.
Serves: All of Butler County
Contact: 513-531-1888; communications@zgmstaff.org; zionglobalministries.org/blessed-to-be-a-blessingpantry-closet
Faith Community United Methodist
Address: 8230 Cox Road, West Chester Twp.
Serves: All of Butler County
Contact: 513-777-9533; faithcommunityumc.org/communityoutreach/food-pantry
Islamic Center of Greater Cincinnati
Address: 8092 Plantation Drive, West Chester Twp.
Serves: All of Butler County
Contact: 513-757-9140; icgc.us/social-services-home
LifeChurch
Address: 8480 Cincinnati-Columbus Road, West Chester Twp.
Serves: All of Butler County
Contact: 513-777-4771; lifechurchwestchester.com/lifechurchpantry
Princeton Pike Church of God
Address: 6101 Princeton Glendale Road, West Chester Twp.
Serves: All of Butler County
Contact: 513-600-8140 ppcog.com/foodpantry
Reach Out Lakota
Address: 6561 Station Road, West Chester Twp.
Serves: Lakota School District
Contact: 513-779-7515; reachoutlakota.org
West Chester Nazarene Church
Address: 7951 Tylersville Road, West Chester Twp.
Serves: All of Butler County
Contact: 513-777-6300; wcn.church/food-clothing-pantry
SOUP KITCHENS AND SHELTERS
New Life Mission Inc.
Address: 415 Henry Street, Hamilton
Hours: Noon to 1:30 p.m., Mondays to Thursdays (open to the public)
Contact: 513-896-9800; missionhamilton.org
First United Methodist Church (in partnership with Princeton Pike Church of God)
Address: 225 Ludlow Street, Hamilton
Hours: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. fourth Saturday of the month (open to the public)
Contact: 513-867-1995
Pike City Church (in partnership with Princeton Pike Church of God)
Address: 412 S. Front St., Hamilton
Hours: 12:15 to 2 p.m. Sundays, 6 to 7 p.m. last Monday of the month (open to the public)
Contact: 513-867-1995
Salvation Army (Hamilton)
Address: 235 Ludlow St., Hamilton
Hours: 11 a.m. to noon, Fridays (open to the public)
Contact: 513-863-1445; easternusa.salvationarmy.org/southwestohio/hamilton
Salvation Army (Middletown)
Address: 1914 First Ave., Middletown
Hours: 11 a.m. to noon, Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays (open to the public)
Contact: 513-423-9452; https://easternusa.salvationarmy.org/southwestohio/middletown
Feed the Hungry
Address: 834 Yankee Road
Hours: Breakfast 8 to 10 a.m. and dinner: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sundays to Thursdays (dine-in only)
Contact: 513-423-0433; feedthehungryproject@gmail.com
