Wiener dog races part of events at Springfield MustardFEST

Pumpkin spice may be the official flavor of fall, but for this last weekend of summer mustard is the taste of choice in Springfield.
The fourth MustardFEST will again see the “King of Condiments” in the spotlight with two days of food and fun-related activities revolving around mustard and its variants at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company and National Road Commons Park. The event has changed days this year: beginning at 12:30 p.m. Saturday and noon on Sunday.
Admission is free. MustardFEST is presented by Woeber Mustard Company, Visit Greater Springfield and Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company.
The decision to move the event from the previous Friday evening/Saturday slot to Saturday and Sunday gives the event a whole weekend to celebrate rather than a day-and-a-half, said Ashten Houseman of Visit Greater Springfield.
“It’s always a nice weekend with lots of mustard and the wiener dog races, which are always fun,” she said. “This is a family-friendly event everyone can have a good time at.”
Saturday will begin by going to the dogs with the popular Champion City Wiener Dog Race at National Road Commons Park. Registration will start at 12:30 p.m. with racing 1:30-2:30. The 25-yard race is open to any dachshund of the “low to the ground” variety.
There will even be balloon-decorated start and finish lines, adding to the atmosphere. A kids zone with plenty to attract the youngsters will also be available at the park.
Following the race, the competitors will parade back to Mother Stewart’s for an awards ceremony. That’s just the start of the festivities.
A variety of award-winning Woeber’s products will be available, Oktoberfest music will set the mood for the upcoming season, craft beers will be for sale and the Champion City Food Truck Rally will offer plenty of food choices beginning at 5 p.m.
Moving to Sunday brings a new variation: Woeber’s Mustard Recipe Cook-off: Brunch Edition at noon at Mother Stewart’s; the cook-off previously opened the first three MustardFESTs. The event will begin with four local chefs/judges, who will share samples of their favorite Woeber product-inspired recipes.
Participants will include Clayton Horrighs, head chef of Speakeasy Ramen, Louie Ortega, head chef of The Painted Pepper), David Montei of Station1 Bar & Grill and Kelly Hemmann, pastry chef of Le Torte Dolci.
At 1 p.m., amateur contestants will again use Woeber products for a variety of brunch-themed dishes to compete for prizes. Samples will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
“There are a lot of good entries, we’re really excited for the brunch theme,” Houseman said.
Live music will be performed after the cook-off, and adult beverages will be for sale to round out the event.
HOW TO GO
What: MustardFEST
Where: Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co., 102 W. Columbia St. and National Road Commons Park
When: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 and noon Sunday, Sept. 18
Admission: Free
More info: www.facebook.com/MotherStewarts/
About the Author