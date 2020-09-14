Wilberforce University is open for business, president says

Members of Pinkard’s leadership talked about the various programs the nation’s first Historically Black College and University has recently implemented or relaunched, and some improvements they’ve put in place in terms of academics. The team focused on three programs:

Credentials for Leadership in Management and Business ― CLIMB ― which is aimed at working adults who wish to pursue an undergraduate degree.

Master’s program in clinical rehabilitation counseling for those interested in with people who are addicted to opioids.

Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, which prepares students who are interested in becoming entrepreneurs.

“We are in our humble beginnings,” said Mark A. Wilson, chair of the university’s board of trustees.

In inviting the state representatives to campus, Pinkard said he’s also hoping to formed new partnerships both in government and the business world as he looks to raise money for the private institution and broaden students' educational experiences.

Currently, there are no reported cases of the COVID-19 at Wilberforce, as majority of the students are taking classes remotely from their homes. There are about 20 students who are on campus, Pinkard said, noting that the leadership opted for that model during the summer.

The current model is for the fall semester only, and school leaders will make a decision at a later time regarding the spring semester, he said.

“It is our hope that we can bring our students back to campus, because many of them wish to come back,” Pinkard said.